The Funeral Mass for Mr Antonio CAMPANELLA of Dianella will be celebrated in Infant Jesus Catholic Church cnr Wellington Rd and Smith St, Morley commencing at 1:15pm on Thursday (2.05.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Rd, Karrakatta at 3:30pm for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Infant Jesus Catholic Church at 7:30pm on WEDNESDAY (1.05.2019)
In Lieu of Flowers donations to the would be appreciated.
