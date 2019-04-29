Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Arthur OLSEN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 2 May 2019. View Obituary

OLSEN (Arthur Herbert ): Formerly of Belmont, Yokine and Maddington and who recently resided at Hamilton Hill. Much loved husband to Anne (dec) and father to Maureen (dec), Jennifer, Trevor (dec), Helen, John, Rodney, Janice (dec), Marlene, Noel, Lynda, James, Michael, Catherine, Leonie, Joseph (dec) and Paul. Loved father-in-law of David (dec), Alan, Michael (dec), Sandra, Chona, John (dec), Yvell, Tony, Dennis, Ross and Jennifer. Loving Grandfather to 42 Grandchildren, Great Grandfather to 39 Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandfather to 1 Great Great Grandchild. Football on the telly was of great enjoyment and a distraction for you. You mostly filled your days though doing crosswords and were so good at them however uppermost in your mind were thoughts of your beloved Anne whom you missed so much. Now that you're together again you can rest in peace Dad. Arthur was one of 4 remaining West Australian Rats of Tobruk. He thoroughly enjoyed his final ANZAC Day in Perth on Thursday 25 April 2019.



