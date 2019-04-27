BRADLEY
(Barbara Winifred):
Passed away peacefully 23.4.2019, aged 98 years. Dearly loved Mum to Isabel, Kathleen (dec) and Patrick. Beautiful Nan to Lauren, Rebecca, Justine, Cameron, Asha, Liam and Dylan. Adored Nee Nan to your many Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Bethel. Reunited with Heavenly Father and your Loved Ones who have gone before. You will live in our memories forever.
'The Day Thou Gavest Lord Is Ended.' Rest in Peace.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 27, 2019