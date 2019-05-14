EDWARDS (Barbara Ethel):
15.9.1932 - 12.5.2019 A beautiful, caring, kind and generous lady. She was feisty, determined, honest, independent and a real fighter through the hard times and able to find the positive in everyone and joy everywhere. Always trying to make the world a better place. Through her travels and adventures her friends and family were her first priority. You will forever be in our hearts. Grant, Sandy, Anna, John, Angus, Toby, Ellie, Cassidy, Cody.
Published in The West Australian on May 14, 2019