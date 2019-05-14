Barbara EDWARDS

Guest Book
Currently, the Guest Book for Barbara EDWARDS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 17 May 2019.
Obituary


EDWARDS (Barbara Ethel):
15.9.1932 - 12.5.2019 A beautiful, caring, kind and generous lady. She was feisty, determined, honest, independent and a real fighter through the hard times and able to find the positive in everyone and joy everywhere. Always trying to make the world a better place. Through her travels and adventures her friends and family were her first priority. You will forever be in our hearts. Grant, Sandy, Anna, John, Angus, Toby, Ellie, Cassidy, Cody.



logo
Published in The West Australian on May 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com