GALLUCCIO (Basil):
22.11.1937 - 1.5.2019 Aged 81.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Noreen. Loving father and father-in-law of Rosalie and Gregory, John and Jessica and Vincent and Jacky. Loving and adored Pop of Scott, Amy, Holly, Chloe, William and Joseph. Memories of you are ours to keep forever. We love you!
You left a place nobody can fill, I miss you and always will. We shared our love, our hopes and fears. Thank you for those wonderful years. Some heartaches never mend, some teardrops never end. My heart will always cry. How will we live without you, time will only tell. Until we meet again. Your loving wife, Noreen.
Published in The West Australian on May 4, 2019