GILL Robert (Bob):
Born in Southern Cross on 11 July 1935 and passed away in Ellenbrook on 20 April 2019.
Father to Cliff and Debbie, father-in-law to Mark. Granddad to Nadia (dec) and Kain. Brother to Ronnie (dec) and John. Resting peacefully now. GILL Robert (Bob):
Your suffering is over now and it has been a privilege to be by your side, holding your hand through this journey. In the past weeks we have shared some lovely moments and conversations which I will treasure forever.
Love Debbie.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 23, 2019