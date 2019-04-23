Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Bob GILL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 26 April 2019. View Obituary



GILL Robert (Bob):

Born in Southern Cross on 11 July 1935 and passed away in Ellenbrook on 20 April 2019.

Father to Cliff and Debbie, father-in-law to Mark. Granddad to Nadia (dec) and Kain. Brother to Ronnie (dec) and John. Resting peacefully now. GILL Robert (Bob):

Your suffering is over now and it has been a privilege to be by your side, holding your hand through this journey. In the past weeks we have shared some lovely moments and conversations which I will treasure forever.

Love Debbie.











Published in The West Australian on Apr. 23, 2019

