BELL (Brian Edward):
Passed away peacefully on 12.4.2019 surrounded by family.
Beloved husband of Beryl. Cherished father to Rosemarie, Denis, Donald and Russell. Father-in-law to Karen, Norma and Holly. Grandfather to Aaron, Paula, Adam, Todd, Charlotte, Carly, Adam, Elise, Chloe, Christopher, Thomas and Peter. Great grandfather to Brodie, Hayley, Mila and Indi.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 15, 2019