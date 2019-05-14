Carol CLIFFORD

Guest Book
Obituary


CLIFFORD C arol
(nee Cowan ): A truly wonderful lady who always put others before herself, has passed away peacefully on Sat, 11 May. Beautiful Mother to Tamara and Kirrily. Much loved Mother-in-law to Simon. Adoring Grandmother to Vivien and Campbell who knew her as 'Marnie'. Mum, your kindness and love was felt by many and will never be forgotten. We will miss you terribly and trust you are now at rest. No time shall fade our love for you nor the sadness we feel at losing such a loving Mother. Thank you for always being there for us.

Published in The West Australian on May 14, 2019
