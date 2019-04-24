Funeral notice



CUTTS:

A Funeral Service to Celebrate the Life of the late Chloe Dianne Cutts of Stirling formerly of Manjimup will be conducted in the Chapel of Penrhos College, 6 Morrison Street, Como commencing at 9.30am SATURDAY (27.04.2019).



At the conclusion of the Service family and friends are warmly invited to follow in the Funeral Cortege to PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Whitfords Ave, Padbury for a Committal Service in the East Chapel commencing at 11.30am.



In Celebration of Chloe's life please wear a touch of pink.

9375 8888 Proudly WA Family Owned











CUTTS:A Funeral Service to Celebrate the Life of the late Chloe Dianne Cutts of Stirling formerly of Manjimup will be conducted in the Chapel of Penrhos College, 6 Morrison Street, Como commencing at 9.30am SATURDAY (27.04.2019).At the conclusion of the Service family and friends are warmly invited to follow in the Funeral Cortege to PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Whitfords Ave, Padbury for a Committal Service in the East Chapel commencing at 11.30am.In Celebration of Chloe's life please wear a touch of pink.9375 8888 Proudly WA Family Owned Published in The West Australian on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers