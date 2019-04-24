CUTTS:
A Funeral Service to Celebrate the Life of the late Chloe Dianne Cutts of Stirling formerly of Manjimup will be conducted in the Chapel of Penrhos College, 6 Morrison Street, Como commencing at 9.30am SATURDAY (27.04.2019).
At the conclusion of the Service family and friends are warmly invited to follow in the Funeral Cortege to PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Whitfords Ave, Padbury for a Committal Service in the East Chapel commencing at 11.30am.
In Celebration of Chloe's life please wear a touch of pink.
9375 8888 Proudly WA Family Owned
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 24, 2019