CHRISTOVITSIS (Ristovichina) Chrysoula:

Passed away peacefully 16 April 2019 having been surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of John, Mother to Tom and George, Mother-in-Law to Jenny and Cherie and Baba to Cadell, Samuel, Kaitlin and Sascha.

Free from pain and resting peacefully now.

Thank you to all at Aegis St Michaels North Perth for caring for my wife during her brief stay and in particular, for the special care and support during her last days. Special thanks also to Tom and George, Jenny and Cherie, Cadell, Samuel, Kaitlin and Sascha for their care and love of my beautiful wife.

John

CHRISTOVITSIS (Ristovichina) Soula:

Thank you for being a beautiful, strong and loving wife of 64 years and a wonderful caring Mother to Tom and George, Mother-in-Law to Jenny and Cherie and Baba to Cadell, Samuel, Kaitlin and Sascha. You touched many hearts and were loved by all. Known as Chrissy to many and Baba to all. You worked tirelessly to make a better life for all your family always putting them first above your own needs.

Rest Peacefully Your loving Husband, John

CHRISTOVITSIS (Chrissy):

A beautiful, loving and giving Mother and Baba. We will miss your cooking which was shared with many, along with our coffee and cake days. We will always cherish your endless love for us all. You will be with us in our hearts and thoughts forever. Our beautiful memories together will be eternal. All of our love Tom, Jenny, Cadell and Samuel

CHRISTOVITSIS (Chrissy):

The world has lost a beautiful Mum and Baba who always put others before herself. We will miss your love, wonderful food, slippers and warm hugs. Many memories to cherish. We now have a special guardian angel who will be forever in our hearts.

George, Cherie, Kaitlin and Sascha



