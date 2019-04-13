COSTIN (Claudia ): My dearest darling daughter Claudia (Eszti).
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Claudia COSTIN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 16 April 2019.
20 Years ago today since you were taken at age 17.
I hide my tears when I say your name
The pain in my heart is forever the same
Although I smile and seem carefree
There is no one who misses you more than me!
If I could have a lifetime wish
A dream that would come true
I'd pray to God with all my heart
For yesterday Eszti and you.
Forever loved and painfully missed each and every day by your Mum Amy, Sister Ramona, Kevin and family in Romania.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 13, 2019