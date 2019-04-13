In Memoriam Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Claudia COSTIN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 16 April 2019. View



20 Years ago today since you were taken at age 17.

I hide my tears when I say your name

The pain in my heart is forever the same

Although I smile and seem carefree

There is no one who misses you more than me!

If I could have a lifetime wish

A dream that would come true

I'd pray to God with all my heart

For yesterday Eszti and you.

Forever loved and painfully missed each and every day by your Mum Amy, Sister Ramona, Kevin and family in Romania.







COSTIN (Claudia ): My dearest darling daughter Claudia (Eszti).20 Years ago today since you were taken at age 17.I hide my tears when I say your nameThe pain in my heart is forever the sameAlthough I smile and seem carefreeThere is no one who misses you more than me!If I could have a lifetime wishA dream that would come trueI'd pray to God with all my heartFor yesterday Eszti and you.Forever loved and painfully missed each and every day by your Mum Amy, Sister Ramona, Kevin and family in Romania. Published in The West Australian on Apr. 13, 2019

