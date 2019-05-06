Coleen ROSSI

Service Information
William Barrett & Sons
9 Spencer Street
Bunbury, Western Australia
6230
897225311
Obituary


ROSSI (Coleen Diane):
24.01.1948 - 27.04.2019 Passed away peacefully at SJOG Bunbury.
Daughter of Fred and Maisie (both dec), sister to Kathy and George, beloved wife to Fred, mother to Christian and Meredith, mother-in-law to Robbie-Ann and Carl, nanny to Cameron, Adrian, Liam and Lachlan.
Life won't be the same without you, as cherished memories are now all that we have. We will love and miss you always.
Sincere thanks to Dr Carolyn Masarei and her team, Granada and Slaney Wards at SJOG Bunbury, Dr Andrew Kiberu and Dr Stuart Salfinger for helping to give us more time.

Strictly no visitors at home please.

ROSSI (Coleen Diane):
Love and deepest sympathies to Fred, Christian, Meredith, Kathy, George and families. Pickled onions will never taste the same.
Rest In Peace, your brother-in-law, Joe.




Published in The West Australian on May 6, 2019
