BLAKENEY (Colin Andrew):

My heart is broken, you left us so suddenly, no chance for goodbye.

Our years together I will always cherish.

Love always, Amanda

BLAKENEY (Colin):

Cherished dearly loved father of Brock, Ronin and Jonah. Cherished friend of Megan. Dad, we will always remember our times together. You were a wonderful father and friend. Loved always by us.



BLAKENEY (Colin):

Dear son of Peter and Yvonne. Loved brother of Carrol, Peter, Gail, Malcolm and Murray.

Passed away suddenly on Sunday 28.4.2019. We will miss our precious son and we look forward to the resurrection when all things will be made new as Jehovah has promised.

Acts 24.15



BLAKENEY (Colin):

Colin, you left us suddenly on Sunday. Our hearts are broken. Life is full of challenges. You had the biggest heart. To Amanda, Brock, Ronin, Jonah and Megan and to Mum and Dad, our deepest sympathies. Colin your pain has passed, ours has just begun. Loved always, Carrol, Peter, Gail, Malcolm and Murray.









