The Funeral Mass for Mr Costanzo Muccilli of Morley will be celebrated in Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Cnr Wellington Road & Smith Street, Morley commencing at 10.15am on FRIDAY (10.05.2019).
The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12.15pm for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Cnr Wellington Road & Smith Street, Morley at 7.00pm on THURSDAY (09.05.2019).
