BROOKE (Crystal ): Loved partner of Maurice Bell for over 40 years and mother to their daughter Kylie. Crystal Brooke passed away peacefully on 14 April 2019 at age 76 due to illness. Our deepest sympathy to Crystal's children Colin, David and Helen and her family and friends. Thank you for sharing your life with us Crystal. You will always be loved and remain in our hearts, never forgotten. Maurice and Kylie Bell
