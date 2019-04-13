David DAVIDSON

    The West Australian
DAVIDSON (David ): 19.9.1937 - 10.4.2019 Much loved husband of Sandra for 58 years. Cherished father of Le'Anne, Julie and Tanya. Father-in-law to Brian, Shane and Paul. Loving Pop to 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A true gentleman who always put others needs before his own. To the world you were one, but to us you were our world. Will be sadly missed by all. Rest peacefully

Published in The West Australian on Apr. 13, 2019
