DAVIDSON (David ): 19.9.1937 - 10.4.2019 Much loved husband of Sandra for 58 years. Cherished father of Le'Anne, Julie and Tanya. Father-in-law to Brian, Shane and Paul. Loving Pop to 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A true gentleman who always put others needs before his own. To the world you were one, but to us you were our world. Will be sadly missed by all. Rest peacefully
|
Currently, the Guest Book for David DAVIDSON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 16 April 2019.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 13, 2019