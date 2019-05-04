KENNEDY:
The Funeral Mass for Mr David Kennedy of Como, will be celebrated in Sts John and Paul Catholic Church, Cnr Pinetree Gully Road & Wainwright Close Willetton, commencing at 10:30 AM on WEDNESDAY (8.05.2019).
The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the Main Entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 12 noon for a Cremation Service.
Please assemble at the Carrington Pavilion from 11.45AM.
FREMANTLE 312 SOUTH STREET HILTON 9239 7744
WA Family Owned
www.bowraodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on May 4, 2019