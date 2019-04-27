Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Deborah BACKHOUSE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 30 April 2019. View Obituary



(Deborah Margaret):

Peta: In loving memory of our mother, who passed away quietly, aged 91, early Monday morning.

Dearly loved mother of Sue and Helen, wife of Elroy (dec).

Wonderful mother to Sue and husband, Frank. Very special grandmother to Kurt, Sharon and Immi. Sean, Kylie and Tyson. Love you Mum, you will be reunited with Dad, you were the best Mum, Nanny and old Nanny that we would ever want.



Loving mother to Helen and Bill. Cherished grandmother to Nicole, Megan and Dale. Their spouses Brett, Kelsea and Shannon and Phil.

Great grandmother to Caelyn, Jack, Keely, Gemma and Isla. We have so many treasured and vivid memories to keep forever.



Grateful thanks to the wonderful care of the Dalwallinu Hospital staff, where mum resided the latter years of her life. Always treated with dignity and friendship.



A private funeral was conducted on Friday, 26th April.











BACKHOUSE(Deborah Margaret):Peta: In loving memory of our mother, who passed away quietly, aged 91, early Monday morning.Dearly loved mother of Sue and Helen, wife of Elroy (dec).Wonderful mother to Sue and husband, Frank. Very special grandmother to Kurt, Sharon and Immi. Sean, Kylie and Tyson. Love you Mum, you will be reunited with Dad, you were the best Mum, Nanny and old Nanny that we would ever want.Loving mother to Helen and Bill. Cherished grandmother to Nicole, Megan and Dale. Their spouses Brett, Kelsea and Shannon and Phil.Great grandmother to Caelyn, Jack, Keely, Gemma and Isla. We have so many treasured and vivid memories to keep forever.Grateful thanks to the wonderful care of the Dalwallinu Hospital staff, where mum resided the latter years of her life. Always treated with dignity and friendship.A private funeral was conducted on Friday, 26th April. Published in The West Australian on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers