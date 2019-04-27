BACKHOUSE
(Deborah Margaret):
Peta: In loving memory of our mother, who passed away quietly, aged 91, early Monday morning.
Dearly loved mother of Sue and Helen, wife of Elroy (dec).
Wonderful mother to Sue and husband, Frank. Very special grandmother to Kurt, Sharon and Immi. Sean, Kylie and Tyson. Love you Mum, you will be reunited with Dad, you were the best Mum, Nanny and old Nanny that we would ever want.
Loving mother to Helen and Bill. Cherished grandmother to Nicole, Megan and Dale. Their spouses Brett, Kelsea and Shannon and Phil.
Great grandmother to Caelyn, Jack, Keely, Gemma and Isla. We have so many treasured and vivid memories to keep forever.
Grateful thanks to the wonderful care of the Dalwallinu Hospital staff, where mum resided the latter years of her life. Always treated with dignity and friendship.
A private funeral was conducted on Friday, 26th April.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 27, 2019