Passed away peacefully on 1st May 2019. Loving wife of Joze (dec), mother of Sonja, grandmother of Alex, Dejan, Mel and Penny and dear mother-in-law to Brett. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Myvista, always treated with dignity and friendship. Our lives will never be the same without your beautiful, loving and caring smile and infectious laugh.

We will love and remember you always.

Though her smile has gone forever and her hand I cannot touch, I still have so many memories of the one I loved so much. Her memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part, God has her in His keeping, I have her in my heart.

Love you forever, Sonja







