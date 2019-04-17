FOYNES (Desmond ): Desmond John Foynes, passed away at sunrise on Saturday 13.4.2019.
Currently, the Guest Book for Desmond FOYNES is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 20 April 2019.
He was an amazing man! Des will be cremated at Simplicity Funerals in Osborne Park on 24.4.19 at 2pm. Please bring your favourite handpicked flowers to surround him in their beauty. A celebration of his life will follow at the Indian Ocean Hotel in Scarborough.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 17, 2019