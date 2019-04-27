HALLIDAY
(Donald Gregory):
Passed away peacefully April 26th, 2019, aged 96 years. Loved husband of Verna Mavis (dec) Loving and loved father of Robert, Kimble and Ross, Father-in-law to Liz, Suan and Dene, Grandfather of 8, Great Grandfather of 12, Great Great Grandfather of 3. At peace, a life well lived
HALLIDAY
(Donald Gregory):
Dearly loved father of Kimble, father-in-law to Suan, Gramps to Angelique and James, Bianca and Lou. Happy Memories of Rottnest, fishing, prawning, crabbing and surfing. Always with us on our fishing trips
HALLIDAY
(Donald Gregory):
Much loved father of Robert, Father-in-law to Liz, Gramps to Nicole and Adrian, Jason and Kelly, old Grandpa to Isla and Valli. Cherished memories of special family times shared over the years. All our families meant the world to him. Farewell Dad.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 27, 2019