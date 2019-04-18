|
CORNISH (Doris Meryl):
Mum passed away peacefully at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital on the 16th of April 2019.
She was a very loving person and will be sorely missed by her children and their partners - Don and Michele, Julie and Bruce, Perry and Linda, Brett and Kerryn and an army of family and friends. Rest in peace Mum, happily now in the company of your beloved husband Nish. Love Cornish Family.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 18, 2019