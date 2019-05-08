Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Dulcie BARR is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 11 May 2019. View Obituary





BARR (nee Standley)

Dulcie Jean:

25.1.1918 - 2.5.2019 Dulcie, born in York WA to Florence and James Standley, last to survive of her five siblings.

Married in Narrogin 23.3.1940 to William Stafford Barr (dec 1988).

Lived at 12 Claverton Street, North Perth 69 years until 2015 and has spent her remaining days "In Paradise" at Howard Solomon Ferndale, where she slipped away peacefully Thursday evening 2nd May 2019.

Loving Mother to son John, Grandsons Simon, Alex, Hamish and Families, Laura, Tammy, Emma and Great Grandchildren Lawson, Kolby and Milla, all in NSW. Her daughter Irene, Granddaughters Stacey, Lauren (dec 2000) and husbands Rob Fitzsimmons (dec 2016) and Matt Quigley.

Mother lived and enjoyed her wonderful life in her own way, her motto "I only live One Day at a Time". She has experienced and seen many changes in her long life, but at 101 was ready to join her family and old friends now.

Dulcie and Bill travelled Australia and the world and she still continued to travel for many years after Bill's death in 1988.

Our loving and sincere thanks go to the wonderful staff at "The Retreat" for the special service to Dulcie. They will miss her smile and chats.

A private Memorial Service has been held according to her wishes.











