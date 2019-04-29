Edith SUART

Obituary


SUART (Edith):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday 18.4.2019, aged 91. Beloved Wife of Ken (dec), loving Mother of Kath, Sheila, David and Peter. Nan to Jason, Lisa, Nicole, Amy, Rebecca, Sarah, Joel and Emily. Little Nan to Chris, Daniel, Taelah, Briana, Daneka, Luca and Thomas. Great Great Nan to Luke and Lily.
Forever in our Memories
SUART (Edith):
In loving memory of a very special Mum and Little Nan. To hear your voice, to see you smile, to sit and talk with you a while. To be together in the same old way would be our wish today. We will love you always. Finally with Dad.
Kath, Richard, Jason, Nicole, Chris, Daniel, Taelah, Briana, Daneka, Thomas, Jac, Luke, Lily, Jess, Haley and Christina



Published in The West Australian on Apr. 29, 2019
