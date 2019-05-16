BURKE Eileen Therese
(nee McDonnell):
Born Maylands on 9.9.1934 age 84
Mother of Leanne, Deborah, Michael and Kerry - passed away 14.09.19 at Bethesda Hospital after a stoic duel with cancer, and pushed on with life until her passing.
A loving and diligent Mother, Nan and Grand Mum who always put others first and was known for her ice cream cakes and sausage rolls.
Thanks for showing us all what humility, strength and a sense of humour can achieve. These last few years you have been simply incredible.
May you now rest
without pain.
Your loving family.
Published in The West Australian on May 16, 2019