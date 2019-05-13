Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Elaine WHITTINGTON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 16 May 2019. View Obituary



WHITTINGTON Elaine

(nee Douglas):

12.09.1924 - 09.05.2019 Youngest daughter of Charles and Elsie (both dec). Sister to Rita, Esther (dec), Chessell (dec), Lloyd (dec) and Victor (dec). Aunt to 16. Great Aunt to 31. Great Great Aunt to many. A special person, a special face, a special someone we can never replace.



WHITTINGTON (Elaine):

Loving Aunty to Josephine and John, Phillip and Maria, Graeme, Paul and Lynda and their families.

A chapter completed. A page is turned. A life well lived. A rest well earned. Peace after suffering.

Rest in peace Aunty Elaine



WHITTINGTON (Elaine):

Dearest Aunty Elaine, we have been truly blessed by you. Thank you for your love, your support, and your wisdom over the years. No more suffering. It is time now for you to rest peacefully in heaven, knowing that we will forever hold you in our hearts.

We love you Aunty Elaine. Kim, Lana, Dean and Family





