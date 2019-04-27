Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Ellen GREEN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 30 April 2019. View Obituary



GREEN (Ellen):

Passed away peacefully 22.4.2019 aged 95 years surrounded by her loving family. Adored wife of Lloyd (dec). Devoted Mum to Julie, Stephen and Debbie, mother-in-law to Rob. Loving Nana to Carrie and Matt, Ben and Brooke, Ciaran and Gracie, Monique and Carlos and proud Great Nana to Toby and Zoe, Josh and Mitchell.



GREEN (Ellen):

Dear Mum, so many memories of your love and happy times. We are so lucky to have had you for so many years and will miss you always. Goodbye our beautiful Mum and Nanna.

Love Julie and Rob, Carrie and Matt, Ben and Brooke, Toby and Zoe, Josh and Mitchell.

GREEN (Ellen):

The last few months have been tough, but Mum defied the odds and did it her way. She lived her life for family, and died with family at her side. Be at peace now Mum. A well earned rest, say hi to Dad. See you in the morning. Much love, Steve.

GREEN (Ellen):

To a wonderful and beautiful Mum and Nana. To hear your voice and see your smile,

To sit and chat for just awhile,

To have you back in the same old way,

Would be the greatest wish we have today.

Our love does not end, we will never forget you.

Debbie, Ciaran and Gracie, Monique and Carlos.



