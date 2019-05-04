

KING Ellen (Nell):

4.10.1924 - 1.5.2019 Wife of Eric (dec). Mother to Hazel, Robert, Carl (dec), Mother-in-law to Alan, Elizabeth, Bill, Julie and Geoff. Grandma to Daniel, Shelley, Brent, Clint, Ryan, Tash, Great- Nan to Carl, Alexandra, Jordan, Emma, Tommy and Maggie-May, Great- Great-Gran to Stanley. Passed away peacefully in palliative care SJOG Bunbury. We will all miss you everyday. You were the centre of the family that held us all together. Dad and Carl will be waiting for you.



KING Ellen (Nell):

My Darling Beautiful Mumma, I will miss you everyday. No more morning cups of tea on the veranda. You were a joy and a pleasure to look after these last few months. You left us the way you lived, quiet, gentle and dignified. My heart is broken. Your loving daughter Hazel xx



