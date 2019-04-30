BAKER (Elva Laura):
Passed away peacefully at home aged 89 years. Dearly beloved wife of Barry, loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Elizabeth, Ken and Robyn, Noel and Rossalin. Loving nanna of Tammie and John, Kristy and Bryce, Brett and Emma, Jacqueline, Matt, Konrad and Amica, Gabrielle, Anneliese, Victoria, Natalie, Scott and Jack. Great-nan of Sashi, Lena, Connor, Maddie, Frankie, Oliver and Oscar.
Deeply missed and loved by all.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 30, 2019