Elva BAKER

Leanne O'Dea - Midland
131 Great Eastern Hwy
Bellevue, Western Australia
6056
(089)-229-7255
Obituary


BAKER (Elva Laura):
Passed away peacefully at home aged 89 years. Dearly beloved wife of Barry, loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Elizabeth, Ken and Robyn, Noel and Rossalin. Loving nanna of Tammie and John, Kristy and Bryce, Brett and Emma, Jacqueline, Matt, Konrad and Amica, Gabrielle, Anneliese, Victoria, Natalie, Scott and Jack. Great-nan of Sashi, Lena, Connor, Maddie, Frankie, Oliver and Oscar.
Deeply missed and loved by all.

Published in The West Australian on Apr. 30, 2019
