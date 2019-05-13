Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Fay WHEELER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 16 May 2019. View Obituary



WHEELER (Fay Isabel):

Formerly of Kojonup and Albany.

Passed away peacefully in Mandurah on the 9th of May 2019, aged 93.

Dearly loved wife of Ted (dec). Much loved Mum to Pat and Ray, Graeme and Rosemary (dec). Nan to Michelle, Aaron, Jo, Naomi and Simon. Great Nan to 14.



WHEELER (Fay Isabel):

Dearest Mum to Pat and Mother-in-law to Ray. Nan to Michelle, Warren, Aaron and Rhonda. Old Nan to 6. You lived a wonderful long life. Your unconditional love and strength was always there for us.



WHEELER (Fay Isabel):

Loving Mum to Graeme and Rosemary (dec). Nan to Jo and Matt, Naomi and Ed, Simon and Nicoya, Great Nan to 8. Faisie, thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories, for your love and kindness, help and encouragement. Rest peacefully Mum, you are with your beloved Rosie again.

Love Gray.

WHEELER (Fay Isabel):

Dearest Nan and Old Nan of Michelle, Warren, Mitch and Tom.

We will forever cherish wonderful memories and always remember you with love in our hearts.



WHEELER (Fay Isabel):

Your long life has given us many memories to keep you in our hearts forever. Nan to Aaron and Rhonda. Old Nan to Isaac, Jacob, Joseph and Hannah.



WHEELER (Fay Isabel):

My Noonie. My heart. We love you today, tomorrow and always. Jo, Matt, Cassidy and Chloe



WHEELER (Fay Isabel):

Noonie, you are the constant in our lives. Our heart, our world, our soul. We love you always and forever.

Omi, Ed, Ethan, Bodhi and Dustin.

WHEELER (Fay Isabel):

Faisie, if memories bring us closer we will never be far apart, because you will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Si, Nic, Kayla, Jack and Gracie.



