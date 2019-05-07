

CAPORN (Frances Elizabeth):

24.03.1927 - 05.05.2019 Passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

Beloved wife of George (dec).

Sister of Gerald (dec) and Aunt to Patricia.

Much loved Mother of Jennifer, Rosalyn and Alison.

Fond Mother-in-law of Ric, Benny (dec) and Kevin.

Very fond and admired Nana to Hayden and Fiona, Ryan, Brett and Christopher and Candice, Loren and Aaron and their partners.

Special Nana Fran to seven Great Grandchildren and three more you were so close to meeting.

A long life so well lived, determined and independent for so long right to the very end.

Eternal rest now Mum Our love forever



