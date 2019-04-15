|
Currently, the Guest Book for Frances CASEY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 18 April 2019.
CASEY
(Frances Elizabeth):
26.01.1923 - 13.04.2019 Beloved daughter of Joseph and Gertrude Casey. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of Eileen and Joe Forrestal, Ena and Charlie McCarthy, Edna (Trix) Casey (Sr Mary Mercy), Les and Peg Casey, Mavis and Jack Sheedy, Pat and Faye Casey, Eleanor and Leo Hickey, Joe and Carmel Casey, John and Val Casey, Therese and Colin Knowles and families.
Aged 96 years. A life well lived. Rest in Peace.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 15, 2019