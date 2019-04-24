C asey:
The Funeral Mass for Miss Frances CASEY of Scarborough will be celebrated in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, corner Deanmore and Scarborough Beach Roads, Scarborough commencing at 10:15am on FRIDAY (03.05.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12 noon for a Burial Service.
68 STIRLING ST PERTH 9231 5199
WA Family Owned
www.leanneodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 24, 2019