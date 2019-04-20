|
AMARA (Francesco):
12th April 1928 20th April 2007
Today is twelve years since you left us. However your warmth, inner strength, determination and love is still as strong and apparent and is still an overwhelming presence in our lives. We all still vividly remember your sincerity, your inspiration and your sacrifices you made to us and your overwhelming devotion for the upbringing of our children.
Your intense devotion for the contentment and wellbeing of our family is warmly remembered and is forever cherished and admired. Our thoughts and feelings for you intensify every day as we are forever indebted to you. Although we miss your presence in our daily lives we can still feel and cherish your life in our hearts, yesterday, today and forevermore.
Your loving wife Mimma and your loving sons Ray and Frank.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 20, 2019