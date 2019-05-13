Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Francesco GERMANO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 16 May 2019. View Obituary



GERMANO (Francesco):

Born in Delianova, Italy (2.10.1950) passed away at Joondalup, West Australia on FRIDAY (10.05.2019) aged 68. Loving son of Caterina Bellissimo (dec) and Giuseppe Germano (dec). Husband of former wife Marguerite (dec). Devoted Father of Caterina and Mary-Anne Goodrich. Loving Nonno of Christopher, Daniel, Samantha, Ryan and Kyle. Biz Nonno of Tiana and Samantha. Brother and brother-in-law of Angelina and Giovanni (dec) Italiano Dominic and Rosie Germano, Francesca and Giuseppe (dec) Demarte, Teresa and Paolo Marrocco, Annunziata Germano and Nicola Girardi, Maria and Mario (dec) Deluca, Jenny and Joe (dec) Lenzo, Vince and Donna Germano. Remembered with love and always in our hearts. The family would like to thank the staff at Bright Water Aged Care for their devotion and care of Frank.





GERMANO (Francesco):Born in Delianova, Italy (2.10.1950) passed away at Joondalup, West Australia on FRIDAY (10.05.2019) aged 68. Loving son of Caterina Bellissimo (dec) and Giuseppe Germano (dec). Husband of former wife Marguerite (dec). Devoted Father of Caterina and Mary-Anne Goodrich. Loving Nonno of Christopher, Daniel, Samantha, Ryan and Kyle. Biz Nonno of Tiana and Samantha. Brother and brother-in-law of Angelina and Giovanni (dec) Italiano Dominic and Rosie Germano, Francesca and Giuseppe (dec) Demarte, Teresa and Paolo Marrocco, Annunziata Germano and Nicola Girardi, Maria and Mario (dec) Deluca, Jenny and Joe (dec) Lenzo, Vince and Donna Germano. Remembered with love and always in our hearts. The family would like to thank the staff at Bright Water Aged Care for their devotion and care of Frank. Published in The West Australian on May 13, 2019





