Francesco GERMANO

Service Information
Bowra & O'Dea - Westminster
502 Wanneroo Rd
Westminster, Western Australia
6061
(089)-464-7266
Funeral notice


GERMANO:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Francesco Germano of North Perth, formerly of Greenwood, will be celebrated in St Kieran's Catholic Church, Cnr Cape and Waterloo Streets, Osborne Park commencing at 10.00am on FRIDAY (17.05.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of the Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 11.30am for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Kieran's Church, Osborne Park at 7.00pm on THURSDAY (16.05.2019).

Published in The West Australian on May 14, 2019
