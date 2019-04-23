DOFFAY (Francois ): 17.9.1924 - 18.4.2019 Aged 94
Born in the Seychelles Islands
Lived in Richmond, Victoria
Moved to Perth, WA
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
Devoted husband to Marie-Ange.
Loving and adored father of Anita, Kathleen, Marie, Vicky, Terry and Liza.
Much loved father-in-law to Dennis, James, Chris, Mark, Anne-Marie and Gerald.
Fun loving Pop to Chantelle, Natasha, Annette, Alistaire, Taylor, Aaron, Lachlan, Jessica, Lauren, Joshua, Cassandra and Hayley.
Great Poppy to many.
Memories of you are ours to keep, our words a few, our love is deep.
Rest peacefully.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 23, 2019