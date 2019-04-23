DOFFAY:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Francois Rene Doffay of Joondalup will be celebrated in St Simon Peter Catholic Church, Corner Prendiville Avenue and Constellation Drive, Ocean Reef commencing at 2:30pm on FRIDAY (26.04.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Avenue, Padbury at 4pm for a Cremation Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Leanne O'Dea's Westminster Chapel, 502 Wanneroo Road (Corner Victoria Rd) Westminster at 7:00pm on WEDNESDAY (24.04.2019) Family request no flowers but donations in lieu to Dementia Australia.
502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266
WA Family Owned
www.leanneodea.com.au
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 23, 2019