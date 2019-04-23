FRAZER (Freda ): Freda Josephine Frazer passed away on 18 April aged 63 years. Dearly loved partner of Sean Gray, loving mother of Kieran Gray, and cherished sister of Pamela Williams and Wilma Davio. Fovever remembered in the hearts of family and friends.
No more suffering and at peace with God.
FRAZER (Freda):
Our love and thoughts to Sean and Kieran Gray, and to Pamela and Wilma for the sad loss of our beautiful Freda. The gates of Heaven opened wide, and a special friend walked inside. Rest In Peace.
Love Julie-Ann, Jim, Sean, Brayden and Leah.
FRAZER (Freda):
Love and prayers to Sean and Kieran at the sad passing of Freda. May she Rest In Peace. God Bless. Olive and John Gray, and the Gray family circle.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 23, 2019