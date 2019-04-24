F ewster
(Frederick Edward):
Loving husband of Marie (dec). Devoted Father of Carmel (dec), Mark, Julie, Maria, Bernadette and Clare. Father-in-Law of Ian and Cathy. Grandpa of 13, Great Grandpa of 9.
Passed away peacefully on Saturday (20.04.2019) surrounded by his loving family. Remembered with love and always in our hearts. The family wish to thank the staff at Alice Ross King Care Centre for their devoted attention and care of Fred.
