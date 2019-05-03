BISCOTTO:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Gaetana Maria Biscotto of Beaconsfield will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church Lefroy Rd Beaconsfield commencing at 10:15AM WEDNESDAY (08.05.2019. The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the Main Entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 11:30am for a Entombment Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel 312 South Street Hilton at 7:00PM on TUESDAY (7.05.2019).
