COOK (Gary James ): Passed away on 28 April 2019 aged 72 years after a stroke earlier this year. Dearly loved son of Bill (dec) and Glen (dec) Cook of Toodyay, and much loved brother of Ted, Peter and Jenni. A man of immense courage and principle, with a towering intellect and great scholastic achievements. Gary was our go-to person for books on the latest cultural and political debates, and witty assessments of the main positions. A true man of learning and insight who has left us too soon.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 30, 2019