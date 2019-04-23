COLVIN (George Raymond):
Passed away 17.4.2019 at FSH. Beloved father of Carole, Louise and Bradley Father-in-law to Cheryl, Giuliano and Haydn.
Grandfather to Steven, Karina, Shannon, Lisa, Rachael, Jessica, Chloe and Maddison. Great Grandfather to Ryder and Harper. You kept the pain and suffering disguised, little did we know how unwell you truly were. You left us so quickly and unexpectedly. We are thankful to have been there to say goodbye.
Remembered and loved forever by all. RIP.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 23, 2019