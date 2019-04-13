FAULKNER:
The Funeral Mass for Brother Gerald Faulkner (Christian Brother) will be celebrated in Aquinas College Chapel, 58 Mt Henry Road, Salter Point commencing at 10:00AM on WEDNESDAY (17.04.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12.00pm for a Cremation service.
Vigil Prayers will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel 68 Stirling Street, Perth at 7:00PM on TUESDAY (16.04.2019).
