Br Gerald Thomas FAULKNER

Obituary
Guest Book
Currently, the Guest Book for Br Gerald Thomas FAULKNER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 16 April 2019.


FAULKNER (Br Gerald Thomas):
Highly respected and dearly loved Christian Brother, passed away peacefully at Catherine McAuley Care Centre on 11th April 2019. Former Provincial of Holy Spirit Province (WA/SA). Gerry was prophetic, compassionate, innovative, devoted to social justice and a man of integrity. May his generous soul now Rest In Peace.

Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com