FAULKNER (Br Gerald Thomas):
Highly respected and dearly loved Christian Brother, passed away peacefully at Catherine McAuley Care Centre on 11th April 2019. Former Provincial of Holy Spirit Province (WA/SA). Gerry was prophetic, compassionate, innovative, devoted to social justice and a man of integrity. May his generous soul now Rest In Peace.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 13, 2019