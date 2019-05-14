Service Information Bowra & O'Dea - Westminster 502 Wanneroo Rd Westminster , Western Australia 6061 (089)-464-7266 Funeral notice



CACCAMO:

The Funeral Mass for Mr Giuseppe Caccamo of Osborne Park will be celebrated St Kieran's Catholic Church, cnr Cape and Waterloo Streets OSBORNE PARK commencing at 9.45am on saturday (18.5.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at conclusion of Mass and arrive at the Main Entrance of karrakatta Cemetery, Railway Rd Karrakatta at 11.30am for an Entombment Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Kieran's Catholic Church, cnr Cape and Waterloo Sts OSBORNE PARK at 7pm on friday (17.5.2019).

502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266

WA Family Owned

www.bowraodea.com.au







CACCAMO:The Funeral Mass for Mr Giuseppe Caccamo of Osborne Park will be celebrated St Kieran's Catholic Church, cnr Cape and Waterloo Streets OSBORNE PARK commencing at 9.45am on saturday (18.5.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at conclusion of Mass and arrive at the Main Entrance of karrakatta Cemetery, Railway Rd Karrakatta at 11.30am for an Entombment Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Kieran's Catholic Church, cnr Cape and Waterloo Sts OSBORNE PARK at 7pm on friday (17.5.2019).502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266WA Family Owned Published in The West Australian on May 14, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers