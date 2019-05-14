CACCAMO:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Giuseppe Caccamo of Osborne Park will be celebrated St Kieran's Catholic Church, cnr Cape and Waterloo Streets OSBORNE PARK commencing at 9.45am on saturday (18.5.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at conclusion of Mass and arrive at the Main Entrance of karrakatta Cemetery, Railway Rd Karrakatta at 11.30am for an Entombment Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Kieran's Catholic Church, cnr Cape and Waterloo Sts OSBORNE PARK at 7pm on friday (17.5.2019).
Published in The West Australian on May 14, 2019