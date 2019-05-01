DI BIASE Giuseppe (Joe):
In loving memory of our beloved Papa, Nonno and Bis-Nonno Joe.
Born in Vasto, Italy, 17.01.1924 to parents Michele and Anna Di Biase. Passed peacefully into eternal life, 29.4.2019 , aged 95.
Husband of Giulia (dec). Father of Annamaria, Michele, Teresa and Roberto. Father-in-law of Peter, Nellie, Wayne and Marianne. Nonno Joe to 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Our sincere gratitude to Dr Paul, Jenny and nursing staff at Aegis Care Bassendean for their excellent care of our father. RIP Papa, you have left us with a legacy of hard work, and so many wonderful funny stories to tell for generations to come. Enjoy your time with Mum and those gone before you in heaven.
Till we meet again. Your loving Family.
Published in The West Australian on May 1, 2019