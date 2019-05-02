DI BIASE:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Giuseppe Di Biase of Midland will be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Morrison Road Midland on MONDAY (6.5.2019) commencing at 12pm.
At the conclusion of Mass the Funeral Cortege will leave from the Church to arrive at the main entrance of MIDLAND Cemetery for a Burial commencing at 2.00pm.
Prayers and Rosary will be recited in our Chapel, 239 Great Eastern Highway Midland Sunday (5.5.2019) commencing at 4.30pm.
Published in The West Australian on May 2, 2019