    - GLORIA FARRELL
    Published in: The West Australian
FARRELL
(Gloria Beatrice ): 14.11.1932-10.05.2019
Passed away at The Pines Nursing Home, Ellenbrook.
Dearly loved wife of Keith (dec). Loving mother of Debra, Jill and Sandy. Mother-in-law of Alan, Murray and Robert.
Nanna of Carrie, Peter, Mark, Sarah, Cheyne, Katrina, John, Brooke, Greg, Arek, Daniel, Ashra, Kirstie and Steve. Great Grandmother of Celeste, Bella, Mitchell, Zachary, Salome, Orson, Shiloh and Ursula.
Mum and Dad together again. We will miss you forever. Thank you to all the wonderful staff at The Pines Nursing Home.

Published in The West Australian on May 16, 2019
