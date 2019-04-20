|
HESTELOW (Graeme Mills)
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 16th April 2019. Loved and loving husband of Margaret (dec). Strong and caring Dad to Marshall and Morag, Gregg and Marie, Brontie and Gary, Meredith and Ed. Cherished Pa and Great Pa.
Memories of you are ours to keep, our words are few, our love is deep.
Reunited with the love of his life.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 20, 2019